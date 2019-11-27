BMW management and labor reach agreement to cut costs

BMW management and labor have reached an agreement on measures to reduce costs that avoids "drastic measures", the German carmaker said on Wednesday.

BMW had been in talks with labor representatives and its top suppliers as it seeks to achieve cost savings of more than 12 billion euros (US$13 billion) by 2022.

(Reporting by Jan Schwarz; writing by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)