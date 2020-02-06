BMW raises electric car components capacity at Bavarian plant

BMW will increase its capacities for producing drivetrain components for electric cars at its key Dingolfing plant, a spokesman for the luxury automaker told Reuters on Thursday.

MUNICH: BMW will increase its capacities for producing drivetrain components for electric cars at its key Dingolfing plant, a spokesman for the luxury automaker told Reuters on Thursday.

The number of employees in the division will rise to 1,400 from 600 by the end of the year and is slated to grow to 2,000 over the mid-term, he added.

Dingolfing, located some 85 kilometres (50 miles) northeast of Munich, is the group's largest vehicle production site in Europe and produces components for most of its electric cars.

