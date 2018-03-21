BMW ramps up R&D spending for electric, autonomous cars

Munich: German carmaker BMW said it will raise research and development (R&D) spending to an all-time high of up to €7 billion (US$8.6 billion) this year to bring 25 electrified models to market by 2025.

"Investment will rise by a further high three-digit million euro amount year-on-year, primarily from the ongoing new model initiative as well as continued work on e-mobility and autonomous driving," BMW said in a statement on Wednesday (Mar 21).

Electric and autonomous cars spending already caused R&D costs to rise by a billion euros last year, reaching €6.1 billion.

BMW's R&D ratio for 2018 is expected to be between 6.5 per cent and 7 per cent of sales. In the next two years the R&D ratio is expected to remain above its usual target corridor of 5 per cent to 5.5 per cent range, BMW said.

The Munich-based maker of BMW, Rolls-Royce and Mini vehicles said that despite higher spending it expects group pretax profit to be over €10 billion in 2018, at least in line with last year's level.

BMW this month reported a 5.3 per cent rise in 2017 operating profit on surging demand for high-margin sports utility vehicles, helping to offset higher research spending.



