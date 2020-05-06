BMW reports first-quarter profit rise as coronavirus saps demand

BMW AG on Wednesday reported a 133per cent rise in first-quarter operating profit, due to the absence of a one-off provision in the year-earlier period, but said the impact of the coronavirus could erode demand and profit.

Earnings before interest and taxes rose to 1.38 billion euros (US$1.50 billion) versus 589 million euros in the same period a year earlier. Its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin for its autos division reached 1.3per cent from a negative 1.6per cent margin in the year-earlier period.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christopher Cushing)