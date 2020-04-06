BMW sales plunge in first quarter as coronavirus takes toll

BMW said on Monday that group sales dropped by 20.6per cent to 477,111 vehicles in the first quarter as the outbreak of coronavirus took its toll and many retail outlets temporarily closed.

BMW said it had seen sales growth at the start of the year but added: "By February, the impact of the pandemic had already led to a significant decrease in sales in China. By March, the effects of the pandemic were clearly visible in sales figures in Europe and the U.S."

It said around 80per cent of retail outlets in Europe and 70per cent in the United States were temporarily shut due to the pandemic.

BMW sales to China, where the outbreak started, were down 30.9per cent in the January to March period. They dropped by 18.3per cent in Europe and by 17.4per cent in the United States.

Shares in BMW were up 6.2per cent at 0711 GMT.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

