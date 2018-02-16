BMW says board member Froehlich not a candidate to replace Audi CEO

BMW on Friday denied a media report saying that Klaus Froehlich, board member responsible for research and development, was a potential candidate to succeed embattled Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler.

German tabloid Bild reported on Friday that Stadler would leave in April because of his handling of the diesel emissions affair, adding Froehlich was a potential candidate to replace him.

