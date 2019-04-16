BMW says no plans to develop compact vehicle with rival: CFO

BMW Chief Financial Officer Nicolas Peter said the Bavarian carmaker has no plans to develop a compact vehicle together with a rival German carmaker.

FILE PHOTO: Nicolas Peter, CFO of German luxury carmaker BMW, addresses the company's annual news conference in Munich, Germany, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

"We have no plans to develop a smaller car together with a German competitor," Peter said at the Shanghai Autoshow on Tuesday, pouring cold water on rumors that BMW was about to deepen its alliance with Daimler.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor)

