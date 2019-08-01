BMW second-quarter hit by rising costs of manufacturing, emissions

BMW stuck to its outlook even as second quarter earnings fell 48per cent, hit by the rising cost of manufacturing, currency headwinds and emissions limits.

FRANKFURT, August: BMW stuck to its outlook even as second quarter earnings fell 48per cent, hit by the rising cost of manufacturing, currency headwinds and emissions limits.

BMW said its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell to 2.79 billion euros in the second quarter.

The Munich-based company said the operating margin at its automotive division fell to 6.5per cent, down from 8.6per cent a year earlier, despite a 1.5per cent rise in vehicle sales during the same period.

BMW reiterated that it expects a significant decrease in group profit before tax in 2019 as well as a slight increase in vehicle deliveries, and an EBIT margin of between 4.5per cent to 6.5per cent in the automotive division.

