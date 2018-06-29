BMW signs battery order with China's CATL

SHANGHAI: BMW has awarded a contract worth just over a billion euros (US$1.16 billion) to China's lithium battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL) , the German carmaker said on Thursday.

The deal will allow China's biggest lithium battery maker to build a factory to produce cells for electric cars in Europe, BMW spokesman Glenn Schmidt said.

Advertisement

CATL is banking on a state-led Chinese drive to curb pollution from traditional combustion engines and increase the country's presence in the overseas new energy vehicle (NEV) market.

CATL is scouting potential locations for a battery production facility in Europe with the German state of Thuringia encouraging the Chinese manufacturer to use a site near Erfurt, in eastern Germany.

Last month, Daimler placed an order with CATL to buy electric car battery cells.

CATL did not respond to requests for comment on Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CATL made its debut on the Shenzhen stock exchange earlier this month and aims to use the proceeds to finance its 24 gigawatt-hour (GWh) capacity expansion.

Based in Fujian province, it sold 11.85 GWh of lithium batteries last year, the highest in the world. It also aims to expand into downstream car production and was listed as a "sizeable investor" in a US$500 million fundraising for Chinese NEV start-up Byton.

China's biggest NEV producer, BYD Co Ltd , this week announced the launch of what will become the world's biggest lithium battery plant, and aims to raise its own battery production to 60 GWh a year by 2020.

China accounted for more than half of global new energy vehicle ownership last year, and sales rose 141.6 percent in the first five months of 2018, hitting 328,000 units.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

As part of its efforts to increase its global reach, China is also trying to take the lead when it comes to the standardization of battery technologies and designs.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru, David Stanway in SHANGHAI and the Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Alexandra Hudson and Gopakumar Warrier)