BMW to lay off 10,000 contract workers: source

BMW will not extend the contracts of 10,000 contract workers, a company source told Reuters on Friday, as the German luxury carmaker seeks to reduce its capacity due to the coronavirus crisis.

MUNICH: BMW will not extend the contracts of 10,000 contract workers, a company source told Reuters on Friday, as the German luxury carmaker seeks to reduce its capacity due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Munich-based company said earlier on Friday it had reached an agreement with the works council a package of "personnel measures for a sustainable future".

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Joern Poltz; writing by Thomas Seythal; editing by Sabine Wollrab and Michelle Martin)