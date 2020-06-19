BMW to lay off 10,000 contract workers: source

BMW will not extend the contracts of 10,000 contract workers, a company source told Reuters on Friday, as the German luxury carmaker seeks to reduce its capacity due to the coronavirus crisis.

The logo of German car manufacturer BMW is seen at the company headquarters in Munich
The logo of German car manufacturer BMW is seen at the company headquarters in Munich, Germany, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

MUNICH: BMW will not extend the contracts of 10,000 contract workers, a company source told Reuters on Friday, as the German luxury carmaker seeks to reduce its capacity due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Munich-based company said earlier on Friday it had reached an agreement with the works council a package of "personnel measures for a sustainable future".

(Reporting by Joern Poltz; writing by Thomas Seythal; editing by Sabine Wollrab and Michelle Martin)

Source: Reuters

