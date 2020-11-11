BMW unveils electric SUV to challenge Tesla, plans US launch in early 2022

Business

Germany luxury automaker BMW AG on Wednesday unveiled an electric sport utility vehicle called the BMW iX, planned to go on sale in early 2022 to compete with Tesla Inc and other rivals.

FILE PHOTO: Bangkok International Motor Show
FILE PHOTO: The BMW logo is seen on a steering wheel during the media day of the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show after the Thai government eased measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

BMW said the iX should have a driving range of 300 miles (480 km).

(Reporting By Joe White; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Source: Reuters

