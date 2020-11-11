BMW unveils electric SUV to challenge Tesla, plans US launch in early 2022

Germany luxury automaker BMW AG on Wednesday unveiled an electric sport utility vehicle called the BMW iX, planned to go on sale in early 2022 to compete with Tesla Inc and other rivals.

BMW said the iX should have a driving range of 300 miles (480 km).

(Reporting By Joe White; Editing by Andrew Heavens)