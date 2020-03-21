BMW will idle South Carolina plant for two weeks starting April 3

BMW AG said on Friday it will temporarily close its South Carolina plant for two weeks starting April 3.

The German automaker said the "dynamic development of the corona pandemic is having a major impact on the global demand for cars. We are therefore taking a flexible approach and adjusting our production volumes accordingly."

