BMW would up Dutch production in hard Brexit scenario: CEO

German carmaker BMW will shift more production of Mini vehicles to the Netherlands if Britain leaves the European Union without a trade agreement, Chief Executive Harald Krueger said on Tuesday.

"I told Theresa May and the European Union that if there is a hard Brexit, both sides are losers. We will no longer fulfil trade agreements and then we are forced to build the car in the Netherlands," Krueger told journalists at the Paris Motor Show.

"Hard Brexit is currently not our main scenario but we are preparing for it. We see a 50:50 chance."

