BNY Mellon profit falls 20 percent on lower fee revenue

REUTERS: Bank of New York Mellon Corp reported a 20 percent fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as the world's largest custodian bank's fee revenue declined.

The bank said net income applicable to common shareholders fell to US$910 million, or 94 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from US$1.14 billion, or US$1.10 per share, a year earlier. (https://reut.rs/2ZlhuuP)

Total revenue fell 6.7 percent to US$3.90 billion.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)