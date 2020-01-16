BNY Mellon profit surges 67per cent on one-time gain

Bank of New York Mellon Corp posted a 67per cent jump in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by a one-time gain from the sale of an equity investment.

The bank said net income applicable to common shareholders rose to US$1.39 billion, or US$1.52 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$832 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier. (https://reut.rs/36YH8Jb)

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)