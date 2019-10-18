Boeing, J&J pull down Wall Street along with weak China data

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

NEW YORK: Wall Street fell on Friday as negative headlines about Johnson & Johnson and Boeing , along with bleak economic data from China, soured investor risk appetite and offset generally positive corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 255.07 points, or 0.94per cent, to 26,770.81, the S&P 500 lost 11.83 points, or 0.39per cent, to 2,986.12 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 67.31 points, or 0.83per cent, to 8,089.54.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Sandra Maler)