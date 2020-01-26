Boeing 777X jetliner begins maiden flight
SEATTLE: Boeing Co began the maiden flight on Saturday of the world's largest twin-engined jetliner as the embattled planemaker steps up competition with European rival Airbus in a respite from a crisis over its smaller 737 MAX.
The 777X, a larger and more efficient version of Boeing's successful 777 mini-jumbo, took off outside Seattle at 10.09am local time after high winds forced the company to postpone two earlier attempts this week.
Boeing officials said the maiden voyage would last 3-5 hours and herald months of testing and certification before the aircraft enters service with Emirates in 2021, a year later than originally scheduled because of snags during development.