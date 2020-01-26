Boeing 777X jetliner begins maiden flight

SEATTLE: Boeing Co began the maiden flight on Saturday of the world's largest twin-engined jetliner as the embattled planemaker steps up competition with European rival Airbus in a respite from a crisis over its smaller 737 MAX.

The 777X, a larger and more efficient version of Boeing's successful 777 mini-jumbo, took off outside Seattle at 10.09am local time after high winds forced the company to postpone two earlier attempts this week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Boeing officials said the maiden voyage would last 3-5 hours and herald months of testing and certification before the aircraft enters service with Emirates in 2021, a year later than originally scheduled because of snags during development.

