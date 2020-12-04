Boeing again cutting widebody production rate

Boeing Co is reducing its 787 widebody production to five jets monthly in mid-2021 from six, and delivered zero 787s to customers in November, as longer-haul travel demand remains weakened by the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. planemaker's Chief Financial Officer said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Boeing is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New Yo
FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Boeing is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

