Boeing awarded US$999 million contract for A-10 wing replacements: Pentagon

WASHINGTON: Boeing has been awarded a US$999 million defense contract to replace the wings on A-10 close air support aircraft, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

The contract provides for up to 112 new A-10 wing assemblies and up to 15 wing kits, it said.

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)