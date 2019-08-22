Boeing awarded US$999 million contract for A-10 wing replacements: Pentagon

Business

Boeing awarded US$999 million contract for A-10 wing replacements: Pentagon

Boeing has been awarded a US$999 million defense contract to replace the wings on A-10 close air support aircraft, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Boeing logo LABACE in Sao Paulo
FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is pictured at the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition fair (LABACE) at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: Boeing has been awarded a US$999 million defense contract to replace the wings on A-10 close air support aircraft, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

The contract provides for up to 112 new A-10 wing assemblies and up to 15 wing kits, it said.

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark