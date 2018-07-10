Boeing beats Airbus on six-month orders

Boeing Co said on Tuesday it booked 460 net aircraft orders after cancellations in the six months ended June, well ahead of the 206 recorded by rival Airbus SE during the same period.

Boeing has seen a rebound in new orders after losing last year's race to rival Airbus SE .

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)