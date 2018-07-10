Boeing beats Airbus on six-month orders

Business

Boeing beats Airbus on six-month orders

Boeing Co said on Tuesday it booked 460 net aircraft orders after cancellations in the six months ended June, well ahead of the 206 recorded by rival Airbus SE during the same period.

FILE PHOTO: Boeing&apos;s logo is seen during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo
FILE PHOTO: Boeing's logo is seen during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
(Updated: )

Bookmark

REUTERS: Boeing Co said on Tuesday it booked 460 net aircraft orders after cancellations in the six months ended June, well ahead of the 206 recorded by rival Airbus SE during the same period.

Boeing has seen a rebound in new orders after losing last year's race to rival Airbus SE .

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark