Boeing cancels airline call on 737 MAX systems: sources

Business

Boeing cancels airline call on 737 MAX systems: sources

Boeing Co has canceled a conference call it had scheduled for Tuesday morning with airlines to discuss systems on the 737 MAX model that crashed in Indonesia last month, two sources familiar with the matter said.

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 MAX 8 sits outside the hangar during a media tour of the plane at the Boei
FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 MAX 8 sits outside the hangar during a media tour of the Boeing 737 MAX at the Boeing plant in Renton, Washington December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight/File Photo

Bookmark

CHICAGO: Boeing Co has canceled a conference call it had scheduled for Tuesday morning with airlines to discuss systems on the 737 MAX model that crashed in Indonesia last month, two sources familiar with the matter said.

It was not immediately clear whether the call would be rescheduled.

A Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX crashed in the Java Sea on Oct. 29, killing all 189 people on board, in the first major accident involving the latest version of its popular narrow-body plane.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark