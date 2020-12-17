Boeing CEO says possibility of 'large equity raise' is speculative -CNBC

Business

Boeing CEO says possibility of 'large equity raise' is speculative -CNBC

Boeing Co Chief Executive Dave Calhoun told CNBC on Wednesday the possibility of a large equity raise from the planemaker was a little speculative and the company did not plan to go down that path.

The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the NYSE in New York
FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Bookmark

REUTERS: Boeing Co Chief Executive Dave Calhoun told CNBC on Wednesday the possibility of a large equity raise from the planemaker was a little speculative and the company did not plan to go down that path.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Eric Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark