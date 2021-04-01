Boeing CEO sees Europe subsidy fix, concerned about China ties

Boeing Co Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said on Wednesday he believed a longstanding aircraft subsidy dispute with Europe can be resolved, but raised concerns about deteriorating trade and political relations between the United States and China.

Speaking at an online business forum, Calhoun also said Boeing had carried out a "top-to-bottom" overhaul in the wake of the almost two-year grounding of its 737 MAX jetliner, triggered by two fatal crashes.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher and David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)