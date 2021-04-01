Boeing CEO sees Europe subsidy fix, concerned about China ties

Business

Boeing CEO sees Europe subsidy fix, concerned about China ties

Boeing Co Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said on Wednesday he believed a longstanding aircraft subsidy dispute with Europe can be resolved, but raised concerns about deteriorating trade and political relations between the United States and China.

U.S. President Trump hosts U.S.-China trade signing ceremony at the White House in Washington
FILE PHOTO: New Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun stands after being acknowledged by U.S. President Donald Trump during a U.S.-China trade signing ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque?

Speaking at an online business forum, Calhoun also said Boeing had carried out a "top-to-bottom" overhaul in the wake of the almost two-year grounding of its 737 MAX jetliner, triggered by two fatal crashes.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher and David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

