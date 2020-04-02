Boeing CEO sees lasting impact of coronavirus pandemic on aerospace industry: memo

Boeing Co Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said on Thursday the coronavirus pandemic was going to have a lasting impact on the global aerospace industry, as he outlined steps for a voluntary layoff plan for employees.

"It will take time for the aerospace industry to recover from the crisis," Calhoun said in a memo, adding that the company will "need to balance the supply and demand accordingly as the industry goes through the recovery process for years to come."

