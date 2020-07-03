Boeing communications chief resigns over article on women in combat

SEATTLE: Boeing Co's communications chief Niel Golightly has resigned his position, the company said on Thursday (Jul 2), following an employee's complaint over an article the former US military pilot wrote 33 years ago arguing women should not serve in combat.

"My article was a 29-year-old Cold War navy pilot's misguided contribution to a debate that was live at the time," Golightly said in a Boeing statement accompanying the announcement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"My argument was embarrassingly wrong and offensive. The article is not a reflection of who I am; but nonetheless I have decided that in the interest of the company I will step down," Golightly said.