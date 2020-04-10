Boeing considers potential 10per cent cut to workforce: WSJ

Boeing Co is considering a plan to cut its workforce by about 10per cent, which could involve buyouts, early retirements and involuntary layoffs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The potential job cuts are expected to largely target Boeing's commercial arm, the report added.

Boeing was not immediately available for comment outside office hours.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru)