Boeing considers raising more debt as MAX crisis weighs - WSJ

Boeing Co is considering plans to raise more debt to bolster its finances after the grounding of its 737 MAX jet, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington, U.S. March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo

The company is also thinking of deferring some capital expenditures, freezing acquisitions and cutting spending on research and development to preserve cash, the report https://www.wsj.com/articles/boeing-considers-raising-debt-as-max-crisis-takes-toll-11578308401?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=3 said.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Shares of the planemaker were down 1.2per cent at US$328.80 in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

