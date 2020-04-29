Boeing cuts 787 production after second straight quarter of losses

Boeing Co reported a loss for the second straight quarter and said on Wednesday it would further reduce production of 787 Dreamliner to seven jets a month amid a slump in travel demand.

REUTERS: Boeing Co reported a loss for the second straight quarter and said on Wednesday it would cut its workforce by about 10per cent as the planemaker further reduces 787 Dreamliner production against a slump in global travel demand.

The planemaker said it was confident of getting sufficient liquidity to fund its operations, sending its shares up 5.4per cent in premarket trading.

Boeing, which last month drew down its entire US$13.8 billion credit line, is working with investment banks on a potential bond deal worth at least US$10 billion, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Demand for Boeing's bigger and more profitable 787 jet had waned as a result of the U.S.-China trade war. The pandemic has made it more difficult for the company to sustain production of the aircraft, which is its main source of cash at a time when the 737 MAX remains grounded.

Boeing said it plans to cut the jet's production to seven units per month by 2022. In October, it had decided to lower it to 12 per month in late 2020 from 14 and to 10 aircraft per month in early 2021.

Boeing also said it expects to resume 737 MAX production at low rates in 2020, but did not give a timeline.

The company's adjusted loss stood at US$1.70 billion, or US$1.70 per share in the first quarter, compared with a profit of US$1.99 billion, or US$3.16 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)