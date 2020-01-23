Boeing delays 777X plane's first test flight due to bad weather

Business

Boeing delays 777X plane's first test flight due to bad weather

Boeing Co said on Wednesday it was delaying 777X airplane's first test flight, which was scheduled to take place on Thursday, due to bad weather.

The folding wingtip of an unpainted 777X is pictured at Boeing&apos;s facility in Everett
The folding wingtip of an unpainted 777X is pictured at Boeing's Everett facility after it was announced that their 777X model will make its first test flight later in the week in Everett, Washington, U.S. January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Bookmark

REUTERS: Boeing Co said on Wednesday it was delaying 777X airplane's first test flight, which was scheduled to take place on Thursday, due to bad weather.

Boeing said it was currently assessing the possibility of conducting the test flight on Friday.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru and Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark