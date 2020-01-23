Boeing delays 777X plane's first test flight due to bad weather

Boeing Co said on Wednesday it was delaying 777X airplane's first test flight, which was scheduled to take place on Thursday, due to bad weather.

Boeing said it was currently assessing the possibility of conducting the test flight on Friday.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru and Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; Editing by Anil D'Silva)