Boeing deliveries fall 37per cent, set to lose biggest planemaker title
Boeing Co said on Tuesday its deliveries fell about 37per cent to 239 planes in the first half of 2019, hurt by the groundings of its best-selling 737 MAX jets, putting it on track to lose the world's biggest planemaker title after eight years.
Boeing's deliveries are lagging European rival Airbus SE , which handed over as many as 389 planes in the same period, up 28per cent compared to a year earlier, according to sources.
