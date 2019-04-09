Boeing deliveries sink in first quarter after 737 MAX groundings
Boeing Co said on Tuesday it handed over far fewer aircraft in the first quarter as the planemaker halted deliveries of its best-selling 737 MAX following the global grounding of the jets after two fatal crashes. Deliveries of the 737 planes fell to 89 in the first quarter from 132 a year earlier.
Total orders fell to 91 aircraft in the first quarter from 180 a year earlier. There were no new MAX orders in March.
(Reporting by Rachit Vats and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)