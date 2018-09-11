Boeing delivers 48 737s in August, compared with 50 a year earlier

Boeing Co said on Tuesday it delivered 48 of its best-selling 737 single-aisle aircraft in August, compared with 50 planes a year earlier, and 29 units in July.

REUTERS: Boeing Co said on Tuesday it delivered 48 of its best-selling 737 single-aisle aircraft in August, compared with 50 planes a year earlier, and 29 units in July.

Total deliveries fell to 64 in August, from 66 units a year earlier, and 39 units in July. (http://bit.ly/2x0XFwi)

Deliveries at the world's biggest planemaker have been delayed as unfinished aircraft pile up at its Renton, Washington plant due to production bottlenecks at its suppliers.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)