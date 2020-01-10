'Designed by clowns': Boeing releases internal messages that disparage 737 MAX, regulators

WASHINGTON: Boeing on late Thursday (Jan 9) released hundreds of internal messages that contained harshly critical comments about the development of the 737 MAX, including one that said the plane was "designed by clowns who in turn are supervised by monkeys".

The messages also show attempts to duck regulatory scrutiny with employees ridiculing the plane, the company, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and foreign aviation regulators.

In an instant messaging exchange on Feb 8, 2018 - when the plane was in the air and eight months before the first of two fatal crashes, an employee asks another: "Would you put your family on a MAX simulator trained aircraft? I wouldn't"

The second employee responds: "No".

In particular, some of the communications reveal efforts by Boeing to avoid pilot simulator training - an expensive and time-consuming process - for the 737 MAX, which has been grounded since March after the two crashes in the space of five months killed 346.

The plane maker just this week changed its tack on simulator training, saying it would recommend that pilots do the training before they resume flying the 737 MAX - a major shift from its longheld position that pilots only needed computer-based training.

The release of the messages, which highlight an aggressive cost-cutting culture and disrespect towards the FAA, is set to deepen the crisis at Boeing which is still struggling to get its best-selling plane back in the air.

In an April 2017 exchange of instant messages, two employees expressed complaints about the MAX following references to issues with the plane's flight management computer.

"This airplane is designed by clowns who in turn are supervised by monkeys," one unnamed employee wrote.

In one message dated November 2015, which appears to shed light on lobbying methods used when facing demands from regulators, a Boeing employee notes regulators were likely to want simulator training for a particular type of cockpit alert.

"We are going to push back very hard on this and will likely need support at the highest levels when it comes time for the final negotiation," the employee writes.

In another email in March 2017, Boeing's 737 chief technical pilot said: "I want to stress the importance of holding firm that there will not be any type of simulator training required to transition from NG to MAX.

"Boeing will not allow that to happen. We'll go face to face with any regulator who tries to make that a requirement."

The planemaker said some communications "raise questions" about Boeing's interactions with the FAA in connection with the simulator qualification process.

In releasing redacted versions of what it called "completely unacceptable" communications, Boeing said it was committed to transparency with the regulator.

Unredacted versions of the messages were turned over to the FAA and Congress in December.

House Transportation Committee chairman Peter DeFazio, who has been investigating the MAX, said the messages "paint a deeply disturbing picture of the lengths Boeing was apparently willing to go to in order to evade scrutiny from regulators, flight crews, and the flying public, even as its own employees were sounding alarms internally."

He added: "They show a coordinated effort dating back to the earliest days of the 737 MAX program to conceal critical information from regulators and the public."

The FAA said after its review of the documents "it determined that nothing in the submission pointed to any safety risks that were not already identified as part of the ongoing review of proposed modifications to the aircraft."

It also said: "Any potential safety deficiencies identified in the documents have been addressed."

The FAA added: "The tone and content of some of the language contained in the documents is disappointing."

Boeing said Thursday it is confident "all of Boeing's MAX simulators are functioning effectively" after repeated testing of simulators since the messages were written.

The communications "do not reflect the company we are and need to be, and they are completely unacceptable", it said.

The messages include some from a former Boeing senior technical pilot, Mark Forkner, Boeing officials said.

In October, Boeing disclosed other messages from Forkner that said he might have unintentionally misled regulators and raised questions about a key safety system in testing.