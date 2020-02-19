Boeing finds debris in fuel tanks of several 737 MAX jetliners: Company memo

SEATTLE: Boeing found debris that could pose potential safety risks in the fuel tanks of several 737 MAX aircraft that are in storage and waiting to be delivered to airlines, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday (Feb 18).

Foreign object debris, an industrial term for rags, tools, metal shavings and other materials left behind by workers during the production process, has been a quality control issue for various Boeing aircraft, such as its KC-46 tankers.

Mark Jenks, general manager of the 737 program, told employees in the memo that such debris was "absolutely unacceptable" and that the company was taking steps to address the issue in its production system.

A Boeing spokesman confirmed the memo's authenticity, and said Boeing does not see the debris as contributing to delays in the jet's return to service.

The objects were found during maintenance work on some of the hundreds of 737 MAX jetliners Boeing has built but not delivered due to a worldwide ban imposed last March following two crashes that killed 346 people, he said.



Discussions on the supply chain have been "front and center" of daily company calls on the 737 MAX, Smith said on Wednesday.

Boeing is eager to boost production as more plane deliveries would mean more cash, and lower payments for parts.

The company also collects pre-delivery payments according to production rhythms.

The number of 737 MAX jets it can make each month will also depend on how quickly it will be able to deliver planes that have already been produced but could not be delivered due to the global grounding, Smith said.

Returning the aircraft safely to service following the two crashes was the "single biggest" cash driver for the planemaker, Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith said.

