Boeing gives recommendations to FAA on 737 MAX wiring concerns: sources

Business

Boeing Co has provided preliminary recommendations to the U.S. FAA to address concerns over wiring bundles on its grounded 737 MAX jetliner, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

An employee walks past a Boeing 737 Max aircraft seen parked at the Renton Municipal Airport in Ren
An employee walks past a Boeing 737 Max aircraft seen parked at the Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Washington, U.S. January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

The U.S. planemaker and the Federal Aviation Administration said last month they were reviewing a wiring issue that could potentially cause a short circuit on the grounded 737 MAX.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

