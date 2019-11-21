Boeing has settled more than half of Lion Air crash lawsuits: lawyer

Boeing Co has settled or is close to settling around 63 or 64 of some 118 cases related to the crash of a Lion Air flight on a 737 MAX aircraft in October 2018, attorney Dan Webb said at a court hearing on Thursday.

Webb, a former U.S. attorney and veteran litigator, recently joined Boeing's legal team to defend the company in cases related to two deadly crashes.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; writing by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)