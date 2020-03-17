Boeing in talks for short-term US government assistance - source

Business

Boeing Co is in talks with senior administration officials and congressional leaders about short-term assistance for itself and the entire aviation sector, a person familiar with matter told Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Boeing is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New Yo
FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Boeing is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

