Boeing invites pilots, regulators to brief about plan to support 737 MAX's return

Boeing Co said it invited airline pilots, technical leaders and regulators for an informational session in Renton, Washington on Wednesday, as part of an effort to share details about the plan to support the return of the 737 MAX to commercial service.

An aerial photo shows rowers on Lake Washington near a line of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at the Boein
An aerial photo shows rowers on Lake Washington near a line of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at the Boeing factory in Renton, Washington, U.S. March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

"We continue to work closely with our customers and regulators on software and training updates for the 737 MAX," Boeing added.

