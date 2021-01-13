Boeing limps into 2021 with more 737 MAX cancellations, delayed 787 deliveries

SEATTLE: Boeing delivered about 60 per cent fewer aircraft to customers in 2020 than 2019 and less than one-third the deliveries of rival Airbus, the lowest in 43 years, company data showed on Tuesday (Jan 12).

Tuesday's snapshot of orders and deliveries caps a year in which a resurgent coronavirus pandemic and the tail-end of a 20-month 737 MAX grounding after fatal crashes prevented embattled airlines from adding new jets into their sidelined fleets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also, for a second month straight, Boeing handed over to customers zero 787 Dreamliners, as intensive inspections over recent production flaws compound delays from the COVID-19 crisis.

Jet deliveries are being closely scrutinised by investors as they generate much-needed cash during the coronavirus crisis.

Overall, the US planemaker delivered 39 planes to customers in December, including 27 737 MAX jets, one P-8 maritime patrol aircraft, and 11 widebodies, the company said. For the year, it delivered a total of 157 airplanes.

By comparison, Airbus posted stronger-than-expected deliveries of 566 jets in 2020, remaining the world's largest planemaker.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even so, deliveries at Airbus fell by 34 per cent from a record posted a year earlier, when travel demand was riding high on the increasing mobility of consumers in fast-growing markets across Asia.