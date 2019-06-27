Boeing looms large over struggling US manufacturing sector

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

New orders for long-lasting U.S.-made goods fell for a second straight month in May as troubles at Boeing weighed on demand for aircraft, suggesting manufacturing could remain weak even as business spending on equipment appears to stabilize.

WASHINGTON: New orders for long-lasting U.S.-made goods fell for a second straight month in May as troubles at Boeing weighed on demand for aircraft, suggesting manufacturing could remain weak even as business spending on equipment appears to stabilize.

The report from the Commerce Department on Wednesday added to a raft of weak data on trade, consumer confidence, housing and employment growth that have indicated a sharp loss of momentum in economic activity in the second quarter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The economy, which will celebrate a record 10 years of expansion next month, is losing speed amid an ebb in both business and consumer confidence in the wake of an escalation in trade tensions between the United States and China.

Momentum is also fizzling as the stimulus from last year's US$1.5 trillion tax cut package and more government spending fades. The growing risks to the economy coupled with low inflation prompted the Federal Reserve to last week signal interest rate cuts starting as early as July.

"We see the potential for further weakness as the factory sector continues to face a confluence of headwinds including sluggish global growth, rising trade uncertainty, an inventory glut and Boeing's travails," said Lydia Boussour, a senior U.S. economist at Oxford Economics in New York.

Orders for durable goods, items ranging from toasters to aircraft that are meant to last three years or more, dropped 1.3per cent last month after declining 2.8per cent in April, the government said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast durable goods orders would slip 0.1 percent in May.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Orders for transportation equipment tumbled 4.6per cent after diving 7.6per cent in April. That reflected a 28.2per cent plunge in orders for non-defense aircraft. Civilian aircraft orders plummeted 39.3per cent in April.

Boeing reported on its website that it had received no aircraft orders in May after getting orders for four planes in April. The world's largest plane maker has cut production of its fastest-selling MAX 737 jetliner, which was grounded in March following two fatal plane crashes in five months.

Deliveries of the plane have also been suspended, leading to a 1.4per cent drop in aircraft shipments in May. Aircraft inventories surged 2.5per cent last month. The problems at Boeing also are contributing to an undercutting of production at factories.

Manufacturing, which accounts for about 12per cent of the economy, is also being undermined by an inventory overhang, especially in the automobile industry, which has resulted in fewer orders being placed with factories. Motor vehicles orders rebounded 0.6per cent in May, leaving the bulk of April's 3.2per cent drop intact.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

Slowing global growth and the lingering effects of the dollar's strength last year against the currencies of the United States' trade partners also are hobbling activity.

Overall durable goods shipments rose 0.4per cent and inventories increased 0.5per cent in May. Unfilled durable goods orders fell 0.5 percent, the most since June 2016, pointing to continued weakness in manufacturing in the months ahead. Regional manufacturing surveys have also weakened in June.

The dollar was largely flat against a basket of currencies, while U.S. Treasury prices were trading lower. Stocks on Wall Street rose.

RAYS OF HOPE

There are some glimmers of hope for manufacturing. Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, increased 0.4per cent last month amid increases in demand for machinery, and computers and electronic products. These so-called core capital goods orders dropped 1.0per cent in April.

Shipments of core capital goods increased 0.7per cent last month after an upwardly revised 0.4per cent gain in the prior month. Core capital goods shipments are used to calculate equipment spending in the government's gross domestic product measurement.

They were previously reported to have been unchanged in April. Business spending on equipment contracted in the first quarter for the first time in three years.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell last Wednesday acknowledged the weak business spending and said many policymakers "cited the investment picture and weaker business sentiment ... as supporting their judgment that the risk of less favorable outcomes has risen."

"While core capital goods orders suggest businesses are not fully retrenching as they await clarity on trade and contend with slowing growth abroad, equipment spending still looks set to contract this quarter," said Sarah House, a senior economist at Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Slowing growth in the second quarter was also underscored by another report from the Commerce Department on Wednesday showing the goods trade deficit widened 5.1per cent to US$74.5 billion in May as an increase in imports offset a rise in exports.

Following the reports, the Atlanta Fed trimmed its GDP growth estimate for the second quarter by one-tenth of a percentage point to a 1.9per cent annualized rate. The economy grew at a 3.1per cent rate in the first quarter, boosted by a spurt in exports and an accumulation of inventories.

Last month, imports of goods increased US$7.8 billion to US$214.7 billion, boosted by a surge in imports of motor vehicles, capital goods, industrial supplies and consumer goods. Exports of goods rose US$4.1 billion to US$140.2 billion last month. There were increases in exports of food, motor vehicles, consumer and capital goods.

The wider goods trade deficit will likely subtract from GDP growth in the second quarter. The government also said inventories rose 0.4per cent in May and stocks at retailers gained 0.5per cent. The pace of inventory accumulation is slowing from earlier this year. Inventories are expected to be a drag on second-quarter GDP growth.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)