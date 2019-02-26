Boeing nominates Nikki Haley for election to its board

Boeing Co said on Tuesday it has nominated Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, to be elected as a director at the company's annual meeting of shareholders on April 29.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Haley speaks at UN HQ in New York City
FILE PHOTO: United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council about the situation in Crimea at U.N. Headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Haley, 47, is the first female governor of South Carolina, and a three-term legislator in the South Carolina House of Representatives.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

