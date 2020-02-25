Boeing nominates Qualcomm's Mollenkopf to its board

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Boeing Co on Monday nominated Steve Mollenkopf and Akhil Johri to its board and said two of its directors will retire.

REUTERS: Boeing Co on Monday nominated Steve Mollenkopf and Akhil Johri to its board and said two of its directors will retire.

Edward Liddy and Mike Zafirovski will retire at the U.S. planemaker's annual shareholder meeting and not stand for re-election, the company said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mollenkopf is the chief executive officer of Qualcomm Inc and Johri was the chief financial officer of United Technologies Corp .

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)