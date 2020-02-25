Boeing nominates Qualcomm's Mollenkopf to its board

Boeing Co on Monday nominated Steve Mollenkopf and Akhil Johri to its board and said two of its directors will retire.

Steve Mollenkopf, Qualcomm CEO, speaks during his keynote address at CES in Las Vegas
FILE PHOTO: Steve Mollenkopf, Qualcomm CEO, speaks during his keynote address at CES in Las Vegas, U.S., January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Edward Liddy and Mike Zafirovski will retire at the U.S. planemaker's annual shareholder meeting and not stand for re-election, the company said.

Mollenkopf is the chief executive officer of Qualcomm Inc and Johri was the chief financial officer of United Technologies Corp .

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

