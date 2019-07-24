Boeing posts nearly US$3 billion loss in Q2, biggest quarterly loss ever
NEW YORK: Boeing reported a nearly US$3 billion loss for the second quarter on Wednesday (Jul 24), as the grounding of 737 MAX following two deadly crashes continues to weigh on the company.
Net loss for the quarter ended Jun 30 was US$2.94 billion, compared with a profit of US$2.20 billion, a year earlier.
The loss was the biggest ever in a single quarter for the aerospace giant, which also pushed back the timeframe for first flights of the 777X, a new long-haul plane under development.
The US planemaker said it would issue a new 2019 outlook at a future date, as the current forecast, which was suspended in April following two deadly crashes involving the MAX, does not reflect the recent charges.