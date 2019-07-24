Boeing posts nearly US$3 billion quarterly loss

Boeing Co reported a nearly US$3 billion loss for the second quarter on Wednesday, as it factored in a previously announced US$5 billion charge related to the prolonged grounding of its best-selling 737 MAX jet, sending its shares sharply lower.

The U.S. planemaker said it would issue a new 2019 outlook at a future date, as the current forecast, which was suspended in April following two deadly crashes involving the MAX, does not reflect the recent charges.

Boeing said its net loss for the quarter ended June 30 was US$2.94 billion, compared with a profit of US$2.20 billion, a year earlier.

