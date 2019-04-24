Boeing profit falls 21 percent after 737 MAX groundings

REUTERS: Boeing Co reported a 21 per cent fall in first-quarter profit on Wednesday (Apr 24) and suspended its 2019 outlook as the world's largest planemaker worked to get its 737 MAX jets back in the air after two deadly accidents.

The company said it would be issuing a new forecast in the future when it has more clarity around the issues surrounding the 737 MAX.

Excluding certain items, Boeing said its core earnings fell to US$1.99 billion, or US$3.16 per share, in the quarter ended Mar 31 from US$2.51 billion, or US$3.64 per share, a year earlier.